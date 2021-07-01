Pedestrian bridge opens in Downtown Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Downtown Colorado Springs has a new tourist attraction.

The new pedestrian bridge connecting America the Beautiful Park to southwest downtown is now officially open to the public! pic.twitter.com/jSJCQceJg0 — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) July 1, 2021

City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the Park Union Bridge connecting America the Beautiful Park and Southwest Downtown Colorado Springs. Mayor John Suthers says this is an exciting day for the community as a whole. “Today we celebrate the opening of an iconic bridge of our own. It takes us places physically from downtown Colorado Springs and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic museum over a river of railroad tracks to a beautiful park and the confluence of two creeks and a majestic view of Pikes Peak. It unites a city and park and I confidently predict it will be among the most iconic and most photographed landmarks in Olympic city USA.” says Suthers.

11 News spoke to several visitors to Colorado Springs after the ribbon-cutting ceremony and they agree with Mayor Suthers. “I mean obviously you’ve only been here for a few days but I think Colorado Springs is just an area where there’s a deeper unity happening in the city and I think this bridge is almost like a signal of that unity that’s happening. Just from one into another like a connection piece,” says Jared, who is visiting Colorado Springs from Michigan.

City officials say this area is part of an up-and-coming area, and this bridge will help them connect to several projects the city has in the works.

“Opening the Park Union Bridge is a monumental milestone for Colorado Springs as the unlocked potential of this corner of downtown is finally realized,” states Chris Jenkins.

Mayor Suthers tells 11 News the city has plans for a hotel, convention space, and large office and retail and residential buildings in downtown Colorado Springs.

The 250-foot pedestrian bridge reportedly cost $20 million dollars and the city says the funds were donated from public, private, and nonprofit entities.

