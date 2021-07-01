Advertisement

Over 100 deaths may be tied to historic Northwest heat wave

The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day before.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - The grim toll of the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has become more apparent as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon say they’re investigating more than 100 deaths likely caused by extreme temperatures.

Oregon health officials said more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state’s largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heat wave began Friday.

In Vancouver, British Columbia, police said they had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since Friday. Washington state authorities had linked more than half-dozen deaths to the heat, but that number was likely to rise.

