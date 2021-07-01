Advertisement

NHTSA unveils new, easy-to-use auto recall search tool

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush-hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush-hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Searching for a vehicle recall just got a little more user-friendly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday unveiled a new online dashboard for vehicle owners, car shoppers, or anyone else to search its massive database for automobile recalls going back 50 years.

The new interface allows users to sort and filter data, search by keyword and export data in a variety of formats.

It also displays data in easy-to-read charts and graphs.

The dashboard will be updated daily.

The automobile safety data has always been available to the public, but users previously had to download large files.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert prompted by a search for suspect Joseph Long. 6/30/21.
Suspect caught following a shelter-in-place alert in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Suspected child predators.
11 suspected child predators arrested in Colorado during sting operation
Springs police at the scene of a serious crash between the Cimarron and Tejon exits on June 30,...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in I-25 and Cimarron crash
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Founder of BlackWing Blasting in Colorado dies following incident on a project
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez during a video court appearance June 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Mom arrested in Colorado for 7-year-old son’s death reportedly confesses to killing him

Latest News

Police at the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Brookside at Dorchester on July 1, 2021.
1 killed in southwest Springs motorcycle crash
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, threatens Caribbean
Rescuers who first arrived at the scene of the condo collapse heard a woman's voice.
‘I’m here; get me out’: Woman’s voice heard in condo rubble during initial response