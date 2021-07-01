Grilling mistakes cause fires: What firefighters say people forget

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - July 4th weekend is often a prime time for barbecues, but firefighters say common mistakes cause dangerous grill fires each year.

“We see at least one a week,” said Sunny Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. “We had a significant one a couple of weeks ago, and that is unfortunate because they’re all preventable things.”

Here’s what firefighters say to avoid:

Unattended, running grills. Firefighters say this is the most common grilling mistake, which is either due to distractions, or thinking you put the flames out when you actually didn’t.

Broken grills. Give your grill a once-over before turning it on, especially if you haven’t used it in a while. Grills can deteriorate from being left outside in various weather conditions, causing parts to break.

Dirty grates. Caked on grime can be fuel to the fire -- literally. Clean grates to avoid unexpected flare ups.

Grilling too close. Firefighters recommend keeping all grills at least 10 feet away from all buildings.

Grilling on wood decks or in yards. Wood and grass are highly flammable. Instead, grill over concrete.

Not disposing of ash. For solid fuel grills such as charcoal ones and smokers, firefighters say to put what’s left of the fuel, including ashes, in a metal container outside. Wait to do so until no heat is coming from the source

Also, grilling at apartments, townhomes, and condos is not allowed under Colorado Springs city code.

Firefighters say call 911 if a grill fire happens versus trying to handle it yourself.

“Having your garden hose is not going to cut it. Having a basic fire extinguisher is not going to cut it. Calling 911, we will be there very quickly,” Smaldino added.

She also said to check the weather for wind or storms the day of and night after grilling.

“If it’s going to be a windy night ... that’s really dangerous because it can tip that [grill] over, and then you’re going to have some embers and things, some hot coals, that would create a problem.”

You can call the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s non-emergency phone number 719-385-5950 if you have questions about city grill regulations and grill safety.

