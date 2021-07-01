Fourth of July travel to start Thursday afternoon; gas prices highest they’ve been in seven years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re traveling for the Fourth of July weekend, you’re going to be joined by a lot of company out on the roads. 11 News has all the details on gas prices and travel impacts for your Independence Day weekend.

Gas prices in Colorado:

If you’re planning to travel within the state, below is a map of Thursday’s gas prices.

Colorado gas prices 7/1/2021 (AAA Colorado)

According to AAA, El Paso County and the Denver-area has about average gas prices ahead of the Fourth weekend, while gas in the mountains is more expensive.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is 96 cents more than a year ago, with the average price of gas $3.427 per gallon in 2021, and $2.465 in 2020.

Gas prices across the country:

If you’re planning to travel out of state, below is a map of Thursday’s gas prices.

Country-wide gas prices 7/1/2021 (AAA)

According to AAA, the western parts of the country, including Colorado, have above average gas prices ahead of the Fourth weekend, while gas in the Midwest and southern parts of the country are less expensive.

The average price for a gallon of gas across the country is 94 cents more than a year ago, with the average price of gas $3.123 per gallon in 2021, and $2.179 in 2020.

AAA said gas is the most expensive it’s been in seven years. Experts don’t think the prices have plateaued just yet, and will continue to climb through August.

Travel times:

AAA Colorado said holiday weekend travel will likely be from Thursday afternoon, when travelers mix with work commuters. Drivers can expect double travel time until about Monday.

“Denver is the third most popular destination for people to travel to so we will see a lot of folks from outside of Colorado visiting us, especially getting up into the mountains and trying to escape the heat a little bit,” said Cassie Tanner of AAA Colorado.

For more information on road conditions and traffic impacts in Colorado, click here for CDOT’s website.

For more information on flight travel impacts through Denver, click here for DIA’s website.

For more information on flight travel impacts through Colorado Springs, click here for COS Airport’s website.

