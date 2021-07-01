Expert witness in Redwine trial details skull injuries, cause of death in key testimony
Forensic anthropologist expert alleges ‘blunt force trauma’ injury happened at time of Dylan Redwine’s death.
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In key testimony for the prosecution’s case against Mark Redwine, the Colorado father accused of killing his 13 year old son Dylan in 2012, a forensic anthropologist identified skull fractures & assessed blunt force trauma at the time of Dylan Redwine’s death.
Watch the extended testimony below:
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.