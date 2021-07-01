Advertisement

Expert witness in Redwine trial details skull injuries, cause of death in key testimony

Forensic anthropologist expert alleges ‘blunt force trauma’ injury happened at time of Dylan Redwine’s death.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In key testimony for the prosecution’s case against Mark Redwine, the Colorado father accused of killing his 13 year old son Dylan in 2012, a forensic anthropologist identified skull fractures & assessed blunt force trauma at the time of Dylan Redwine’s death.

Watch the extended testimony below:

