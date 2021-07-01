Advertisement

Crews respond to a house fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday

Crews called to a fire on 7/1/21 in Colorado Springs.
Crews called to a fire on 7/1/21 in Colorado Springs.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Thursday evening.

At about 4:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched to 2930 Del Ray Plaza. The neighborhood is near Vickers Drive and N. Union Boulevard.

The fire was in the attic of the home and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a storm producing lightning was moving through the area at the time.

