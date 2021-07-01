Crews respond to a house fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Thursday evening.

At about 4:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched to 2930 Del Ray Plaza. The neighborhood is near Vickers Drive and N. Union Boulevard.

The fire was in the attic of the home and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a storm producing lightning was moving through the area at the time.

Fire now out on Del Rey. Fire contained to the attic. Crews will remain on scene looking for hotspots pic.twitter.com/0ZUJX28afG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 1, 2021

