CDOT: Closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon are possible throughout the holiday weekend

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers traveling on I-70 going into the holiday weekend need to keep their eyes on the road -- and on the weather.

“If you’re planning on traveling on I-70 at the end of this week and -- depending on the weather -- into the holiday weekend, plan for closures on I-70,” said Elise Thatcher, the northwest Colorado communications manager for CDOT.

Specifically, Glenwood Canyon.

The 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire is long extinguished, but its aftereffects remain firmly in place. The burn scar runs up to I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, and the area has become prone to mudslides as a result.

To keep people safe, CDOT has set up a system of safety protocols when rain is in the forecast. A spokesperson with CDOT broke those protocols down during a Zoom interview Wednesday:

1) If there is rain in the forecast but no flash flood watch or warning, CDOT may close recreation paths and rest areas in the Glenwood Canyon area but will keep the interstate open.

2) If a flash flood advisory or watch is issued, any recreation paths and rest areas not already closed will be shut down. I-70 will remain open, but CDOT crews will be put on standby in case of a mudslide.

3) If a flash flood warning is issued, I-70 will be closed through Glenwood Canyon.

“Plan for closures on I-70. Have a backup plan for your route, preferably the northern alternate route. Have a backup plan for where you may want to go enjoy your holiday weekend in a different part of the state. Either way, plan for closures on I-70. That way, if there is a closure taking place, you know where you’re going to go instead,” Thatcher said.

This isn’t just an issue for the Fourth of July weekend -- anytime rain is in the forecast this summer and fall, the chance for an I-70 closure follows. Thatcher said CDOT will continue using the above protocols.

CDOT is working on alleviating the risk of mudflow in the long term, but the canyon geography makes it difficult to effect a permanent solution.

“CDOT has planted seeds and put down mulch to better hold soil near the road in place,” Thatcher said.

“Above the road, however, nets to catch mudflow are not realistic. The slope is way too steep.”

