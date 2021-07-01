Advertisement

Broncos welcome fans back to training camp, first day July 28

Broncos fans sit at training camp in 2019
Broncos fans sit at training camp in 2019(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Broncos fans can once again head inside UCHealth Training Center to watch training camp.

On Thursday, the Broncos announced the dates of their 13 practices that are open to the public, beginning Wednesday, July 28. Camp was closed to fans during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

This year, practices are once again free to attend. All attendees must sign a “Fan Health Promise,” that ensures those entering have not recently tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has. Broncos players will not be signing autographs during training camp due to league protocols.

The Broncos are holding a special celebration on July 31 dubbed “Training Camp: Back Together Saturday” that will be invite only. More information on the event will be announced at a later date.

Broncos 2021 Training Camp Schedule
7/28Wednesday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
7/29Thursday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
7/30Friday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
7/31Saturday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
8/2Monday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
8/3Tuesday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
8/4Wednesday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
8/6Friday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
8/7Saturday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
8/16Monday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
8/17Tuesday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
8/18Wednesday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
8/19Thursday9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.

