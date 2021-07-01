Advertisement

50-year-old Colorado man suspected of raping a child; arrested after deputies posed as the victim over text

Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel
Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel(Eagle County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

On Wednesday, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the case including what led up to the arrest. The alleged crime was first brought to the attention of deputies on June 8. The juvenile had been watching a tv program with a family member about kids who were sexually assaulted. The juvenile told the family member she was also the victim of a sexual assault a few years ago.

An investigation was opened and a suspect was identified as 50-year-old Carlo Javier Portillo Curiel.

“During the investigation, Portillo Curiel contacted the juvenile to wish her a happy birthday,” a press release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Undercover deputies proceeded to have a text message conversation with Portillo Curiel over the juvenile’s cell phone.  During multiple lewd conversations, Portillo Curiel acknowledged the past sexual assaults and agreed to meet the juvenile to have sexual relations.  Portillo Curiel intended to take the juvenile to a location where further crimes would have occurred.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Portillo Curiel had items with him that would have been used to “facilitate further sexual acts and assaults” when he went to a location expecting to meet the juvenile. Portillo Curiel was taken into custody and his being held on a $50,000 bond. He faces the following charges:

  • Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust - a class 3 Felony (F-3)
  • Internet Luring of a Child (F-4)
  • Sexual Assault on a Child (F-3)
  • Criminal Attempt - Sex Assualt of a Child (F-4)

