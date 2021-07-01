3 dead in Houston shooting; wounded child calls for help

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston are searching for a shooter who they say killed three people, including a young girl, and wounded another child who was able to call her grandmother to summon help.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex.

Cantu says that when authorities arrived, they found a man, a woman and a girl believed to be about 5 to 7 years old who were fatally shot.

Assist. Chief Patty Cantu Media Briefing on Fatal Shooting at 12101 Fondren Road https://t.co/EnsRYYCngI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 1, 2021

Police say the wounded girl, believed to be about 10 years old, was in stable condition.

Police believe the woman was the mother of the two girls.

Police say the victims may have known the shooter because there were no signs of a break-in.

