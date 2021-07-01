1 killed in southwest Springs motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed Thursday after colliding with a wood-chipper truck south of downtown Colorado Springs.

“The tree-trimming truck took a left turn on Dorchester,” a witness told 11 News. “... The motorcyclist was going apparently a very high rate of speed over that hill [on Brookside], and the motorcyclist did not see the truck and was then was unable to stop and hit the trailer, the wood-chipper.”

The rider then pinwheeled into a sedan, the witness said.

Police have not confirmed these details with 11 News.

Brookside is closed in both directions at Dorchester.

This story is developing; keep checking back for updates.

