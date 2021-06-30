Advertisement

Woman arrested at Colorado Springs hospital after lunging at police officer

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman earned herself a trip to the county jail after attacking a police officer at a Colorado Springs hospital overnight.

The woman was already fighting with hospital staff when officers showed up at Memorial Central just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. She was reportedly angry over not receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The arriving officers contacted the female, who continued to be belligerent,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter. “During the contact, the suspect, who was upset about not getting medical care at Memorial, suddenly lunged towards and struck one of the uniformed officers.”

The officer suffered some minor scrapes and is expected to fine.

The woman was medically cleared and taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of assault on a peace officer.

