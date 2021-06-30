Wisconsin birth certificates will have gender-neutral options starting Thursday

(KKTV) - Parents in Wisconsin will have “gender-neutral” options when it comes to identifying the parents of a child.

The Governor of Wisconsin made the announcement on Monday and the state Department of Health Services said the change would start July 1. The forms will include “parent-parent” and “parent giving birth” options in addition to the current “mother-father” option for identifying parents.

As we celebrate #Pride, @DHSWI and I are excited to announce that, starting Thursday, Wisconsin parents will have a gender-neutral option for parents. This change reflects our continued commitment to recognizing that every family deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.