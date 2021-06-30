Wisconsin birth certificates will have gender-neutral options starting Thursday
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KKTV) - Parents in Wisconsin will have “gender-neutral” options when it comes to identifying the parents of a child.
The Governor of Wisconsin made the announcement on Monday and the state Department of Health Services said the change would start July 1. The forms will include “parent-parent” and “parent giving birth” options in addition to the current “mother-father” option for identifying parents.
