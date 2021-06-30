Wednesday is the last day to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you want to qualify for the last million dollar lottery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday, June 30, is the last day to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you want to qualify for the last million dollar Colorado Comeback Cash lottery.

Colorado Comeback Cash incentivizes Coloradans to get the COVID-19 vaccination for the chance to win one million dollars. It consists of weekly drawings that eligible Colorado residents will automatically be entered into if they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine subject to eligibility rules.

Wednesday is the last day to qualify for the last drawing, which will be announced on July 7.

11 News spoke with the El Paso County Health Department about current vaccine numbers. Experts say the announcement of the lottery didn’t necessarily increase our vaccine numbers, but they did see a continued interest.

According to CDPHE, about 69.64% of Coloradans have at least dose, just a few days ahead of the President and the state’s goal of 70% vaccinated with one dose before July 4th. El Paso County currently has about 59.3% vaccinated with at least one dose, including those vaccinated through the DoD and VA.

“It’s phenomenal when you think that we’ve only had vaccines for 6 months and you think of all that had to go into this, it’s just phenomenal so we’re above 50% fully vaccinated,” said Stephen Goodwin of El Paso County Health Department.

Although the variants are a concern for the El Paso County Health Department, experts said the vaccines, the immunity in our communities and the warmer weather is on our side to helping slowly end this pandemic.

“It’s really a race between vaccines and variants. The good news if for people who’ve had a full course of vaccination ... it’s looking like the data is saying that these vaccines are very effective against even the latest variant, the delta variant, but most effective when you’ve completed the full series, when you’ve had both doses,” said Goodwin.

If you were vaccinated through the DoD, you are eligible for the final vaccine lottery drawing. The state is also offering $50,000 scholarships for 12 to 17-year-olds who have been vaccinated.

To find a location to get a COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso County, click here.

