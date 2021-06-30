Advertisement

Wednesday is the last day to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you want to qualify for the last million dollar lottery

Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.
Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.(Colorado Governor's Office)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:34 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday, June 30, is the last day to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you want to qualify for the last million dollar Colorado Comeback Cash lottery.

Colorado Comeback Cash incentivizes Coloradans to get the COVID-19 vaccination for the chance to win one million dollars. It consists of weekly drawings that eligible Colorado residents will automatically be entered into if they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine subject to eligibility rules.

Wednesday is the last day to qualify for the last drawing, which will be announced on July 7.

11 News spoke with the El Paso County Health Department about current vaccine numbers. Experts say the announcement of the lottery didn’t necessarily increase our vaccine numbers, but they did see a continued interest.

According to CDPHE, about 69.64% of Coloradans have at least dose, just a few days ahead of the President and the state’s goal of 70% vaccinated with one dose before July 4th. El Paso County currently has about 59.3% vaccinated with at least one dose, including those vaccinated through the DoD and VA.

“It’s phenomenal when you think that we’ve only had vaccines for 6 months and you think of all that had to go into this, it’s just phenomenal so we’re above 50% fully vaccinated,” said Stephen Goodwin of El Paso County Health Department.

Although the variants are a concern for the El Paso County Health Department, experts said the vaccines, the immunity in our communities and the warmer weather is on our side to helping slowly end this pandemic.

“It’s really a race between vaccines and variants. The good news if for people who’ve had a full course of vaccination ... it’s looking like the data is saying that these vaccines are very effective against even the latest variant, the delta variant, but most effective when you’ve completed the full series, when you’ve had both doses,” said Goodwin.

If you were vaccinated through the DoD, you are eligible for the final vaccine lottery drawing. The state is also offering $50,000 scholarships for 12 to 17-year-olds who have been vaccinated.

To find a location to get a COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso County, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

redwine stepfather
Redwine stepfather delivers explosive testimony in Colorado murder trial
Katrina Apodaca is suspected in the case.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
One person was killed in a collision on Highway 83 near the North Gate intersection on June 29,...
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash at Highway 83 and North Gate
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning

Latest News

6.29.21
Warming up a bit with storms ahead
The Glenwood Canyon area dealt with two mudslides over the weekend of June 26-27, 2021. The...
‘The mud just took over my car:’ Colorado Springs woman gets caught in weekend mudslide on I-70
norad
Change of responsibility ceremony for NORAD
Report of a robbery in Colorado Springs on 6/29/21.
Colorado Springs Police search for suspects following a reported robbery close to Quail Lake on Tuesday