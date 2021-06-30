Advertisement

WANTED: Suspect or suspects who tagged Pueblo Columbus Monument with the word ‘GENOCIDER’

Graffiti in Pueblo 6/29/21.
Graffiti in Pueblo 6/29/21.(Pueblo Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It appears someone, or a group of people, broke the law trying to make a statement in Pueblo.

On Tuesday, Pueblo Police shared photos of graffiti on the Christopher Columbus Monument. Someone tagged the monument with the word “GENOCIDER.”

In another part of the city, the side of a local coffee shop on Union Avenue was tagged with, “The homeless sleep 4 blocks away from your favorite Riverwalk spot.”

The incidents of graffiti didn’t stop with just two targets, a third tag read “Exploitation” in front of the Center for American Values.

If you have any information about these incidents, you can call Detective Mathews at (719) 553-2927.

Police believes more than $2,000 in damage was caused by the graffiti.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Highly-contagious Delta variant confirmed in Pueblo County
Katrina Apodaca is suspected in the case.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
redwine stepfather
Redwine stepfather delivers explosive testimony in Colorado murder trial

Latest News

Krispy Kreme workers pack donuts in the box, Tuesday, June 24, 2003, in Medford, Mass.
Krispy Kreme getting closer to Colorado Springs return
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 closed again in the Glenwood Canyon area Tuesday evening over flash flood concerns following multiple mudslides
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Watch now on the 11 Breaking News Center: Continuing coverage of the Mark Redwine trial. Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son in 2012.
Report of a robbery in Colorado Springs on 6/29/21.
Colorado Springs Police search for suspects following a reported robbery close to Quail Lake on Tuesday