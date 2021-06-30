WANTED: Suspect or suspects who tagged Pueblo Columbus Monument with the word ‘GENOCIDER’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It appears someone, or a group of people, broke the law trying to make a statement in Pueblo.

On Tuesday, Pueblo Police shared photos of graffiti on the Christopher Columbus Monument. Someone tagged the monument with the word “GENOCIDER.”

In another part of the city, the side of a local coffee shop on Union Avenue was tagged with, “The homeless sleep 4 blocks away from your favorite Riverwalk spot.”

The incidents of graffiti didn’t stop with just two targets, a third tag read “Exploitation” in front of the Center for American Values.

If you have any information about these incidents, you can call Detective Mathews at (719) 553-2927.

Police believes more than $2,000 in damage was caused by the graffiti.

