Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was announced for a neighborhood on the south side of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

The following message was sent out by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at about 3:05 p.m.:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 06-30-2021. There is law enforcement activity in the area of Hancock Ave / Montrose Ave. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

The neighborhood is near I-25 and Lake Avenue. The sheriff’s office said they were looking for a suspect in the area. A photo of the impacted area is at the bottom of this article.

People living in El Paso and Teller Counties can sign up to receive emergency alerts through “Peak Alerts” by clicking here.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated.

Shelter-in-place radius 6/30/21.
Shelter-in-place radius 6/30/21.(Google Maps/Everbridge)

