Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was announced for a neighborhood on the south side of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

The following message was sent out by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at about 3:05 p.m.:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 06-30-2021. There is law enforcement activity in the area of Hancock Ave / Montrose Ave. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

The neighborhood is near I-25 and Lake Avenue. The sheriff’s office said they were looking for a suspect in the area. A photo of the impacted area is at the bottom of this article.

Shelter-in-place radius 6/30/21. (Google Maps/Everbridge)

