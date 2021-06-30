Rockies pitcher German Marquez nearly pitched a no-hitter Tuesday night, allowing 1 hit in the 9th

DENVER (KKTV) - Rockies fans were on the edge of their seats Tuesday night as German Marquez pitched eight innings without a hit.

To start the ninth, Marquez lost his no-hit bid to the first batter up. The performance didn’t keep the crowd from cheering on the pitcher who also tallied two doubles at bat against Pittsburgh.

The Rockies came away with an 8-0 win over the Pirates following the outstanding performance by Marquez.

According to MLB, there has only been one no-hitter in Rockies history. Ubaldo Jimenez pitched a no-hitter on the road on April 17, 2010. No Rockies player has pitched a no-hitter at Coors Field.

The Rockies didn’t shy away from calling out USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale for possibly jinxing Marquez on Twitter:

