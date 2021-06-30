Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:55 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

redwine stepfather
Redwine stepfather delivers explosive testimony in Colorado murder trial
Katrina Apodaca is suspected in the case.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
One person was killed in a collision on Highway 83 near the North Gate intersection on June 29,...
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash at Highway 83 and North Gate
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning

Latest News

Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith talks with a COVID-19 vaccine...
Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations
Graffiti in Pueblo 6/29/21.
WANTED: Suspect or suspects who tagged Pueblo Columbus Monument with the word ‘GENOCIDER’
The Glenwood Canyon area dealt with two mudslides over the weekend of June 26-27, 2021. The...
‘The mud just took over my car’: Colorado Springs woman gets caught in weekend mudslide on I-70
Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.
Wednesday is the last day to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you want to qualify for the last million dollar lottery