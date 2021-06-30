Advertisement

Disposable bag fee starts in Denver this Thursday

Bag fees start in Denver on 7/1/21.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Shoppers in Denver will soon have to pay a bit more if they plan on using disposable bags.

Starting on Thursday, many stores including grocery stores in the city and County of Denver will be charging customers 10 cents per plastic bag. Shoppers will have the option of bringing their own bag or bags to avoid the fee. There are exemptions to the fee, including people who utilize Food Assistance Programs like SNAP. The new rule was put in place to reduce environmental impacts and cost to the city caused by disposable bags.

The fee includes plastic, paper or “other material including but not limited to compostable material” provided at checkout.

STORES REQUIRED TO COLLECT THE BAG FEE:

-Grocery stores

-Convenience stores

-Department stores

-Retail Chain stores

-Hardware Stores

-Liquor stores

-All retail stores that sell personal goods, household items or groceries

STORES NOT REQUIRED TO COLLECT THE BAG FEE:

-Restaurants

-Beauty salons

-Auto mechanics

-Other businesses where retail sales are not the primary business activity are not required to charge the bag fee. Temporary vendors or events such as farmer’s markets are also exempt, as are marijuana dispensaries which use paper bags of a size smaller than those covered by this ordinance.

Click here for more information on the bag fees from the City of Denver.

