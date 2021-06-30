Olympic boxing gold hopeful preps for Tokyo games in Colorado Springs department store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The road to Tokyo for USA Boxing went through an old Colorado Springs department store.

The boxing team left for Tokyo on Thursday after wrapping up its final training camp, that took place in a vacant Macy’s in the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

11 News digital anchor talks 1 on 1 with Team USA’s leading candidate for gold Keyshawn Davis about his preparation and expectations heading into the 2020 Tokyo Games.

