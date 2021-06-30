Advertisement

Olympic boxing gold hopeful preps for Tokyo games in Colorado Springs department store

1 on 1 with Keyshawn Davis about unique preparations ahead of 2020 Summer Olympics.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The road to Tokyo for USA Boxing went through an old Colorado Springs department store.

The boxing team left for Tokyo on Thursday after wrapping up its final training camp, that took place in a vacant Macy’s in the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

11 News digital anchor talks 1 on 1 with Team USA’s leading candidate for gold Keyshawn Davis about his preparation and expectations heading into the 2020 Tokyo Games.

PHOTO CREDITS:

Colorado Springs training - Will Carlon

Competition photos - Scott Foster

Competition photos - AIBA

