‘The mud just took over my car:’ Colorado Springs woman gets caught in weekend mudslide on I-70

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman traveling home from Utah Sunday says she suddenly got got in a mudslide on I-70. She made it out safely, but says the whole experience was frightening.

“I knew in that split-second that I was in a very deadly situation with a mudslide and I just needed to get out,” said April Lavely-Robinson.

April Lavely-Robinson tells 11 News she was driving in the Glenwood Canyon area when it started raining. It’s been a big problem area because of the burn scar from the Grizzly Creek Fire.

Lavely-Robinson says she had a gut instinct that something was wrong.

“I still can’t explain it. I got a cold feeling on my arm right before the impact happened. I felt like something was wrong,” said April Lavely-Robinson. “It was a split second later. The mud just took over my car.”

She says it all happened so quickly. She immediately knew that she was in a mudslide and she needed to get to safety.

“I started seeing that I was going towards the guard rail. At this point I was bracing for impact because there were tons of drivers behind me and I was really afraid that I was going to be hit from one of them behind me,” she said. " I went over to boulders that we’re coming down the mountain.”

Lavely-Robinson says she hit the gas and was able to get out.

“In my rear view mirror I saw the mudslide take the other cars.,” she said. “My heart just broke and I panicked because there was a second smaller mudslide coming down at that point. So, I just kept going.”

She traveled to a rest stop close to the Eisenhower Tunnel. She pulled over and got out to assess her car.

“It was completely covered in mud. You could see how the mud had gone completely over the top of my car.”

She says she is thankful for the people who helped her calm down and clean off her car.

“I was shaking. This woman, this amazing woman, came up to me and I just spelled out what happened to her, and she just asked if I needed a hug, and I was so grateful for that. I needed that right then.”

Our 11 Breaking Weather Team says the Glenwood Canyon area will be a spot to watch closely this Summer. Below is some information from CDOT for when the highway is closed:

The alternate route will require approximately 2.5 hours additional travel time to reach your destination, compared to traveling on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. By traveling on the recommended alternate route, motorists can avoid major delays caused by rough roads and other hazards. Before detouring onto any alternate route, motorists should refer to www.cotrip.org for the latest road conditions.

Travelers are urged to "know before you go." Gather information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road.

