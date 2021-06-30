Mental health toll from isolation affecting kids on reentry

(AP) - From suicidal crises to mental fatigue, many U.S. kids are facing challenges navigating reentry after more than a year of living in a pandemic.

A surge in suicidal crises among children led a Colorado hospital to declare a state of emergency. Other children’s hospitals are grappling with similar issues. In typical times, the cluster of activities that come as the school year ends - finals, graduations, prom - can be stressful even for the most resilient kids.

Mental health specialists say many children and teens are worn down and struggling to handle usual stresses and re-adjusting to a more normal life.

11 News wanted to include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in this article. You can call the number 24/7 at 800-273-8255.