Advertisement

Mental health toll from isolation affecting kids on reentry

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - From suicidal crises to mental fatigue, many U.S. kids are facing challenges navigating reentry after more than a year of living in a pandemic.

A surge in suicidal crises among children led a Colorado hospital to declare a state of emergency. Other children’s hospitals are grappling with similar issues. In typical times, the cluster of activities that come as the school year ends - finals, graduations, prom - can be stressful even for the most resilient kids.

Mental health specialists say many children and teens are worn down and struggling to handle usual stresses and re-adjusting to a more normal life.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

11 News wanted to include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in this article. You can call the number 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

Most Read

Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Highly-contagious Delta variant confirmed in Pueblo County
Katrina Apodaca is suspected in the case.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
redwine stepfather
Redwine stepfather delivers explosive testimony in Colorado murder trial

Latest News

Report of a robbery in Colorado Springs on 6/29/21.
Colorado Springs Police search for suspects following a reported robbery close to Quail Lake on Tuesday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 back open in the Glenwood Canyon area Tuesday evening following a flash flood warning
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez works against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the...
Rockies pitcher German Marquez nearly pitched a no-hitter Tuesday night, allowing 1 hit in the 9th
WATCH: Fight before shooting in Pueblo