Makar just the 3rd Defenseman in Avs History to be named to the NHL First All Star Team

NEW YORK (KKTV) - Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, who earlier Tuesday captured the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player as selected by the players at the 2021 NHL Awards presented by Bridgestone, heads the list of players voted to the 2020-21 NHL First All-Star Team.

Flanking McDavid as First Team forwards are Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins at left wing and Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs on right wing. The defensemen are Adam Fox of the New York Rangers and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. The goaltender is Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

McDavid has been voted to the First Team for the fourth time in his six NHL seasons. Marchand and Vasilevskiy are making their second career First Team appearance, while Marner, Fox and Makar are making their First Team debut.

Five of the six places on the Second Team are taken by players selected to their first postseason All-Star Team, including Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who finished his 17th NHL campaign ranked third on the all-time wins list (492). Other first-time recipients are Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton and the entire forward line of center Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, right wing Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche and left wing Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers.

On the Second NHL All-Star Team, none other than Mikko Rantanen!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/QuE76n3plR — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 30, 2021

Rounding out the Second Team is Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, voted to his fifth career postseason All-Star Team (1 First Team, 4 Second Team). The only active NHL blueliner with more is Zdeno Chara (seven: 3 First Team, 4 Second Team).

Voting for the All-Star Team was conducted among representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association after the conclusion of the regular season.

