Krispy Kreme getting closer to Colorado Springs return

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has firmed up plans to return to Colorado Springs after a more than 15-year absence.

WKS Restaurant Group, a California-based franchisee for Krispy Kreme and five additional restaurant brands, paid $1.8 million last week for a shuttered Village Inn at 5790 S. Carefree Circle on the city’s northeast side, El Paso County land records show. The site was purchased from local property owner Col-Terra Investments.

The Village Inn, which sits on 1.2 acres, will be razed and a 3,547-square-foot Krispy Kreme constructed in its place, according to a proposal submitted in February to Colorado Springs city planners.

