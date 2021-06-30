Advertisement

Krispy Kreme getting closer to Colorado Springs return

Krispy Kreme workers pack donuts in the box, Tuesday, June 24, 2003, in Medford, Mass.
Krispy Kreme workers pack donuts in the box, Tuesday, June 24, 2003, in Medford, Mass.(AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)
By Rich Laden
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has firmed up plans to return to Colorado Springs after a more than 15-year absence.

WKS Restaurant Group, a California-based franchisee for Krispy Kreme and five additional restaurant brands, paid $1.8 million last week for a shuttered Village Inn at 5790 S. Carefree Circle on the city’s northeast side, El Paso County land records show. The site was purchased from local property owner Col-Terra Investments.

The Village Inn, which sits on 1.2 acres, will be razed and a 3,547-square-foot Krispy Kreme constructed in its place, according to a proposal submitted in February to Colorado Springs city planners.

Click here to read more details about the proposed plan for a Krispy Kreme from 11 News partner The Gazette.

