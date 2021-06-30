Founder of BlackWing Blasting in Colorado dies following incident on a project

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man died following what the Colorado Department of Transportation described as an “on-site emergency.”

The incident happened earlier this week while crews were working on the “Little Blue Canyon” project along Highway 50. The project is taking place about 30 miles east of Montrose. CDOT was not able to confirm someone had died, but the Safety Director for American Civil Constructors Mountain West was.

“We can confirm that there has been a fatality involving a second-tier subcontractor on the Little Blue Canyon project,” a statement from Josh Shorley with American Civil Constructors Mountain West wrote. “We do not have any details to share at this time. Our team will need time to gather the facts and determine the cause of the incident. We will provide you an update once additional information is available.”

11 News learned from community members the man killed was the founder of BlackWing Blasting out of Divide, Rick Batista.

When 11 News reached out to BlackWing Blasting, a woman who picked up wasn’t able to provide specifics on what had occured, but told 11 News Batista died “doing what he loved.”

According to the BlackWing Blasting website, Batista founded the company in 1980 following his time as the explosives engineer for Jefferson County.

