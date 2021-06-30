El Paso County DMVs to no longer require appointments, starting July 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting next week, you’ll no longer need an appointment to go to the DMV!

The appointment system was implemented last year amid the worsening pandemic. As more and more in the county become vaccinated, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office says that system is no longer necessary.

“Our office continues to be committed to the health and wellbeing of both customers and staff members,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “At this time with vaccinations available and the new, more relaxed health guidelines, we believe the appointment system is no longer necessary, while allowing for more customer visits. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation during the past year and are pleased to provide personal service when needed.”

The change goes into effect July 6 following the holiday weekend.

The Clerk and Recorder’s Office says people will need to expect the possibility of longer wait times. As always, some services can be done online; click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.