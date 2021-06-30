Advertisement

Deadly crash closes Highway 50 in the Pueblo West area on Wednesday

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person died Wednesday evening following a crash in the Pueblo West area.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. along Highway 50 between Swallows Road and McCulloch Boulevard. The crash involved two vehicles and multiple people were sent to the hospital.

Click here for live traffic updates from CDOT.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash and when Colorado State Patrol is able to release more information. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

redwine stepfather
Redwine stepfather delivers explosive testimony in Colorado murder trial
Katrina Apodaca is suspected in the case.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
One person was killed in a collision on Highway 83 near the North Gate intersection on June 29,...
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash at Highway 83 and North Gate
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning

Latest News

The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Over 100 deaths may be tied to historic Northwest heat wave
Shelter-in-place alert prompted by a search for suspect Joseph Long. 6/30/21.
Suspect caught following a shelter-in-place alert in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez during a video court appearance June 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Mom arrested in Colorado for 7-year-old son’s death reportedly confesses to killing him
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Founder of BlackWing Blasting in Colorado dies following incident on a project
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned