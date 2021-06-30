Deadly crash closes Highway 50 in the Pueblo West area on Wednesday

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person died Wednesday evening following a crash in the Pueblo West area.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. along Highway 50 between Swallows Road and McCulloch Boulevard. The crash involved two vehicles and multiple people were sent to the hospital.

Click here for live traffic updates from CDOT.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash and when Colorado State Patrol is able to release more information. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.

