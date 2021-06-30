Advertisement

Change of responsibility ceremony for NORAD

By KKTV
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (KKTV) - North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command hosted a command senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony where U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Paul McKenna transferred responsibility to USMC Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield on Tuesday.

You can watch the ceremony at the top of this article.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Highly-contagious Delta variant confirmed in Pueblo County
Katrina Apodaca is suspected in the case.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
redwine stepfather
Redwine stepfather delivers explosive testimony in Colorado murder trial

Latest News

The Glenwood Canyon area dealt with two mudslides over the weekend of June 26-27, 2021. The...
‘The mud just took over my car:’ Colorado Springs woman gets caught in weekend mudslide on I-70
Report of a robbery in Colorado Springs on 6/29/21.
Colorado Springs Police search for suspects following a reported robbery close to Quail Lake on Tuesday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 back open in the Glenwood Canyon area Tuesday evening following a flash flood warning
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Mental health toll from isolation affecting kids on reentry