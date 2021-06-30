11 suspected child predators arrested in Colorado during sting operation

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - Eleven people are in custody following a child predator sting by Greeley Police.

On Wednesday, the department shared details on the operation called “Greeley Predators.” The joint task force operation was executed on June 25 and 26 and targeted people suspected of crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children. The operation was taking place alongside the Greeley Stampede event because of the “influx of visitors,” according to Greeley Police.

“The suspects were attempting to arrange sexual encounters with a juvenile after responding to ads that were placed on websites commonly perused by suspects seeking illegal sex acts,” police wrote in a news release. “We also encourage parents to monitor what your children are doing online and whom they are speaking with to prevent them from becoming a victim.”

The people arrested range in age from 25 to 58:

1. Omar Faruk - 25

2. Gaylan Dean Forbes - 58

3. Gustavo Garza - 47

4. Brian Michael Homola - 43

5. Khary Amin Harry King - 43

6. Gilberto Luxlux - 38

7. Ryan Dean Mannon - 42

8. Sean Timothy McCarthy - 38

9. Poe Reh - 35

10. Brandon Joseph Salazar - 29

11. Thor Joseph White - 34

The suspects are all facing the following charges:

- Soliciting of a Child Prostitute, a Class 3 Felony

- Attempted Sex Assault on a Child, a Class 4 Felony

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.