Advertisement

11 suspected child predators arrested in Colorado during sting operation

Suspected child predators.
Suspected child predators.(Greeley Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - Eleven people are in custody following a child predator sting by Greeley Police.

On Wednesday, the department shared details on the operation called “Greeley Predators.” The joint task force operation was executed on June 25 and 26 and targeted people suspected of crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children. The operation was taking place alongside the Greeley Stampede event because of the “influx of visitors,” according to Greeley Police.

“The suspects were attempting to arrange sexual encounters with a juvenile after responding to ads that were placed on websites commonly perused by suspects seeking illegal sex acts,” police wrote in a news release. “We also encourage parents to monitor what your children are doing online and whom they are speaking with to prevent them from becoming a victim.”

The people arrested range in age from 25 to 58:

1. Omar Faruk - 25

2. Gaylan Dean Forbes - 58

3. Gustavo Garza - 47

4. Brian Michael Homola - 43

5. Khary Amin Harry King - 43

6. Gilberto Luxlux - 38

7. Ryan Dean Mannon - 42

8. Sean Timothy McCarthy - 38

9. Poe Reh - 35

10. Brandon Joseph Salazar - 29

11. Thor Joseph White - 34

The suspects are all facing the following charges:

- Soliciting of a Child Prostitute, a Class 3 Felony

- Attempted Sex Assault on a Child, a Class 4 Felony

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

redwine stepfather
Redwine stepfather delivers explosive testimony in Colorado murder trial
Katrina Apodaca is suspected in the case.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
One person was killed in a collision on Highway 83 near the North Gate intersection on June 29,...
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash at Highway 83 and North Gate
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning

Latest News

davis
Olympic boxing gold hopeful preps for Tokyo games in Colorado Springs department store
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
davis
Olympic boxing gold hopeful preps for Tokyo games in Colorado Springs department store
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88