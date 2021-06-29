Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police and possibly ran out of gas in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in custody following an unusual chain of events Monday night in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs Police, a woman stole a car out of someone’s driveway. The owner refused to let the suspected criminal get away and decided to follow her in another vehicle. Police spotted the stolen vehicle at one point and the suspect refused to stop, police did not pursue her.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle was spotted in the area of Highway 115 and Norad Road on the southwest side of Colorado Springs near Fort Carson. Police say the vehicle was “immobilized” and may have ran out of gas. Police tried to get the suspect out of the car, but she refused to comply. Officers eventually pulled her out of the vehicle and took her into custody.

The suspect could face charges that include motor vehicle theft and eluding. She was being evaluated for DUI when KKTV was at the scene at about 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.