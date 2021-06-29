Advertisement

Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police and possibly ran out of gas in Colorado Springs

Police activity at Highway 115/Norad 6/28/21.
Police activity at Highway 115/Norad 6/28/21.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:32 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in custody following an unusual chain of events Monday night in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs Police, a woman stole a car out of someone’s driveway. The owner refused to let the suspected criminal get away and decided to follow her in another vehicle. Police spotted the stolen vehicle at one point and the suspect refused to stop, police did not pursue her.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle was spotted in the area of Highway 115 and Norad Road on the southwest side of Colorado Springs near Fort Carson. Police say the vehicle was “immobilized” and may have ran out of gas. Police tried to get the suspect out of the car, but she refused to comply. Officers eventually pulled her out of the vehicle and took her into custody.

The suspect could face charges that include motor vehicle theft and eluding. She was being evaluated for DUI when KKTV was at the scene at about 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springs police and medical personnel responded to the Country Suites near Hancock Expressway...
Man dies in pool area at Colorado Springs hotel
Firefighters say the blaze has spread to several units at the south Colorado Springs storage...
Police: Fireworks catch fire at Springs storage facility; blaze damages 50+ units
Firefighters respond to afternoon fire at Montebello Gardens Apartment complex in northeast...
Apartment fire leads to multiple rescues in northeast Colorado Springs
Two people walked away from the crash after a small aircraft went down in eastern El Paso...
Minor injuries reported after plane crashes east of Colorado Springs
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public

Latest News

Tropical Storm Danny weakened to a tropical depression hours after it made landfall Monday...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression, heavy rains continue
Continued cool with rain chances
Continued cool with rain chances
Moderna vaccine vial and box
Colorado close to hitting President Biden’s vaccination goal with 69.51 percent of Coloradans 18 and older receiving at least 1 dose
Wanted suspect Johnathan Perry.
WANTED: Man suspected of attempted murder in El Paso County last spotted in Greeley and has ties to Cheyenne