WATCH: Inside look at reopening of Colorado Springs pizza favorite
Fargo’s Pizza closed doors in December due to restrictions from COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular Colorado Springs pizza favorite is reopening after closing in December.
The old-west themed downtown family favorite is set to reopen on Friday at 2910 E. Platte Ave.
