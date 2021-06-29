Advertisement

WANTED: Man suspected of attempted murder in El Paso County last spotted in Greeley and has ties to Cheyenne

Wanted suspect Johnathan Perry.
Wanted suspect Johnathan Perry.(Greeley Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search continues for a man suspected of attempted murder who is wanted out of El paso County.

Johnathan Perry was featured in “Monday’s Most Wanted” back on June 21. Police posted to social media on Monday that Perry was last seen in the area of 4th Street and 51st Avenue in Greeley. Greeley Police added that Perry has ties in Cheyenne and he should be on foot.

The public is asked to call 911 if they spot Perry. If you know where Perry is, or have helpful information you can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

