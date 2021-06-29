Advertisement

Upcoming Fort Carson training could cause higher-than-usual noise

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s about to get loud around Fort Carson.

Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will be conducting training July 7-20 that could cause a lot of noise, the post said Tuesday. Training will take place at all hours, including nighttime.

“During this period, increased noise from large-caliber munitions and dust should be expected,” Fort Carson wrote in a news release.

Anyone with noise complaints can call 719-526-9849. Fort Carson says it is committed to being a good neighbor and will work through any noise issues that arise.

“We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting the communities throughout the state of Colorado,” the Mountain Post said.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Highly-contagious Delta variant confirmed in Pueblo County
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning
Police surround a stolen car found stalled at Highway 115 and Norad Road.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Park Ranger Daryl Seder studies a computer screen displaying data...
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Pueblo

Latest News

An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Arrest affidavit: Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman allegedly confessed to killing her, hiding her body
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
redwine stepfather
Redwine stepfather delivers explosive testimony in Colorado murder trial
desantis
"Missing until found" - Florida governor on Miami condo collapse
redwine stepfather
Stepfather bombshell testimony places Redwine on trail near son's remains before search