Upcoming Fort Carson training could cause higher-than-usual noise

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s about to get loud around Fort Carson.

Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will be conducting training July 7-20 that could cause a lot of noise, the post said Tuesday. Training will take place at all hours, including nighttime.

“During this period, increased noise from large-caliber munitions and dust should be expected,” Fort Carson wrote in a news release.

Anyone with noise complaints can call 719-526-9849. Fort Carson says it is committed to being a good neighbor and will work through any noise issues that arise.

“We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting the communities throughout the state of Colorado,” the Mountain Post said.

