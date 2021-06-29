Advertisement

Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest.

In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday issued flood advisories on the east side of the state after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

Forecasters say that will cause some small streams to flood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Highly-contagious Delta variant confirmed in Pueblo County
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Park Ranger Daryl Seder studies a computer screen displaying data...
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Pueblo
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car

Latest News

File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
Rescuers and families hold out hope that someone will be found alive six days after the...
‘Excruciating:’ Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
Drivers line up at the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs
Citadel Mall, Chapel Hills Mall to both offer COVID-19 vaccines and testing starting July 1