Redwine stepfather delivers explosive testimony in Colorado murder trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After days of forensics and law enforcement testimony, the prosecution’s case against Mark Redwine heated up on Tuesday when Dylan Redwine’s stepfather took the stand.

Michael Hall detailed seeing Mark Redwine hurtling down Middle Mountain Rd. one morning in April of 2013 -- days before the area was to be searched for the first time (once the snow cleared) since Dylan’s disappearance in November of 2012. Hall testified he then followed Redwine and later placed surveillance cameras on the road in suspicion of Redwine, which he turned over to investigators.

Dylan’s remains were found off of Middle Mountain Rd. in June of 2013.

