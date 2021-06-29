Man suspected of murdering Colorado woman and putting her body in a storage unit

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe they have the man responsible for the murder of a Colorado woman.

On Tuesday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Gregory Thomas.

On May 20, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was called to a storage unit facility in the 8700 block of Devonshire Boulevard after a report that someone found a body inside a trash bin that was in one of the units. The next day, detectives were able to execute a search warrant.

“A search of the residence revealed an additional crime scene and members of the ACSO Crime Scene and Laboratory Team collected multiple items of additional evidence,” a news releases from Sgt. Adam Sherman with the Adam County Sheriff’s Office reads. “With the assistance of the Adams County Coroner, it was determined that the female victim had been killed by gunfire. Detectives developed a primary suspect, Gregory A. Thomas, 36, a resident of Thornton. Detectives determined that Thomas fled to the state of Washington after the discovery of the deceased victim.”

On June 6, authorities found Thomas in an RV park out in Washington. Thomas was taken into custody on an outstanding Colorado Parole Violation arrest warrant. On Monday, authorities were able to obtain an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

The sheriff’s office did not publicly identify the woman who was killed.

