I-70 closed again in the Glenwood Canyon area Tuesday evening over flash flood concerns following multiple mudslides
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 was closed in both directions in the Glenwood Canyon area Tuesday night because of a flash flood warning.
The closure comes after previous closures tied to mudslides in recent days. The mudslides were brought on because of rainfall above the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
It isn’t clear when they highway would reopen.
Click here for the latest updates from the Colorado Department of Transportations.
