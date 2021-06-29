Advertisement

FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting...
The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration wants passengers to know it won’t tolerate bad behavior on flights.

The agency posted a photo on Twitter that says: “You could have spent $35,000 on a brand new truck, but instead you are paying a fine because you punched a flight attendant.”

The price tag is a reference to the amount the FAA can fine unruly passengers.

The agency has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.

Most of the confrontations were over mask violations.

So far, the FAA has identified potential violations in more than 490 cases. Enforcement actions have been started in 61 of them.

The latest warning comes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when heavy air travel is expected.

United Airlines says it has banned about 1,000 passengers for violating the federal mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Highly-contagious Delta variant confirmed in Pueblo County
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning
Police surround a stolen car found stalled at Highway 115 and Norad Road.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Park Ranger Daryl Seder studies a computer screen displaying data...
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Pueblo

Latest News

An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Arrest affidavit: Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman allegedly confessed to killing her, hiding her body
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
LIVE: Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Extreme heat is causing roadways to buckle in Washington state.
Extreme heat in Washington state is causing roadways to buckle