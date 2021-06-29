Advertisement

Colorado Springs Police search for suspects following a reported robbery close to Quail Lake on Tuesday

Report of a robbery in Colorado Springs on 6/29/21.
Report of a robbery in Colorado Springs on 6/29/21.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were searching for suspects following a reported robbery Tuesday evening.

The call came in at about 4 p.m. in an area close to Quail Lake. The neighborhood is on the south side of the city near Lake Avenue between Highway 115 and I-25. Police were scouring a an area close to Tenderfoot Hill Road and Venetucci Boulevard.

Last time this article was updated at 5:30 p.m., police were still searching for the suspects. Officers on scene told 11 News they were looking for two juveniles and they don’t believe there is a threat to the public. It is believed the victim in the robbery fired one shot and no one was hit.

If you notice anything suspicious in the area, or have information tied to this incident, you can call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crime. The purpose of this article was to give people living in the area the latest information on a heavy police presence.

