Colorado Springs Fire Department planning new stations to meet city’s growth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is preparing to build a handful of new stations in the coming years to serve the rapidly growing community and might need new fees on development to help cover the costs.

Crews could break ground on a $5 million fire station and a radio shop in the coming months next to the department’s headquarters east of downtown.

