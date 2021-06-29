Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire Department planning new stations to meet city’s growth

By Jon Wiener
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is preparing to build a handful of new stations in the coming years to serve the rapidly growing community and might need new fees on development to help cover the costs.

Crews could break ground on a $5 million fire station and a radio shop in the coming months next to the department’s headquarters east of downtown.

WATCH the interview above with Colorado Springs FD chief Randy Royal.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Highly-contagious Delta variant confirmed in Pueblo County
Katrina Apodaca is suspected in the case.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Park Ranger Daryl Seder studies a computer screen displaying data...
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Pueblo

Latest News

fire chief
Colorado Springs Fire Dept. planning new stations to meet city's growth
hwy 83 crash
Fatal three car crash on Hwy 83 kills one, hospitalizes another
arvada funeral
Memorial service for slain Colorado police officer in Arvada
One person was killed in a collision on Highway 83 near the North Gate intersection on June 29,...
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash at Highway 83 and North Gate