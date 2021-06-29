Colorado close to hitting President Biden’s vaccination goal with 69.51 percent of Coloradans 18 and older receiving at least 1 dose

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado is less than one percent away from helping to hit a goal set by President Joe Biden.

The COVID-19 vaccination goal set by President Biden back in May was to deliver at least one dose to 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4. According to representatives with the Colorado State Joint Information Center, as of Monday evening, 69.51 percent of Coloradan ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“We continue to encourage all Coloradans 12 and up to get vaccinated,” a representative with the Joint Information Center wrote to 11 News.

The general public can track COVID-19 vaccination through the State’s dashboard by clicking here.

For COVID-19 vaccine information in Colorado click here or call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.