Citadel Mall, Chapel Hills Mall to both offer COVID-19 vaccines and testing starting July 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (El Paso County Public Health Release) - A new COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site at the Citadel Mall and the relocation of the north community testing site to the Chapel Hills Mall will make both vaccines and testing services available at both malls starting July 1.

The Citadel Mall drive-thru vaccination site will operate Mondays thru Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. It will serve as a second drive-thru location for the county with the closure of the state’s drive-thru Community Vaccination Site at the Broadmoor World Arena June 27. The Citadel Mall location will be operated by Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company supporting COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the country, which is already offering a drive-thru vaccination site at the Chapel Hills Mall on the same schedule. No appointment is necessary at either location.

The north testing site, currently at Pikes Peak Community College’s Rampart Campus, will relocate to the Chapel Hills Mall. The new location will continue the same schedule with testing available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community testing sites at the Citadel Mall and in Fountain and Falcon will remain in operation with the same hours.

The drive-thru vaccination sites are two of the more than 100 locations throughout El Paso County where residents can receive their free COVID-19 vaccines. Most locations offer same-day or walk-in appointments. Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive a vaccine, although the Pfizer vaccine is the only authorized option for individuals 12 to 17. People can find the nearest location and transportation on El Paso County Public Health’s website.

Anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to take advantage of free testing at several sites in El Paso County. For a list of sites and information for each one, visit Public Health’s website.

(News Release from El Paso County Public Health 6/28/21)