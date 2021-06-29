Advertisement

Caught on camera: Volcano erupts in Costa Rica

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja volcano registered a new eruption Monday, one of its most powerful since 2011.

That’s according to the country’s observatory.

The eruption lasted three minutes and spewed volcanic material into nearby rivers.

Authorities reported ash fell over areas north of the crater with no major damages.

Access to the volcano, located in a national park between the Guanacaste and Alajuela provinces, has been closed for the last 10 years due to the volcano’s state of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Highly-contagious Delta variant confirmed in Pueblo County
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning
Police surround a stolen car found stalled at Highway 115 and Norad Road.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Park Ranger Daryl Seder studies a computer screen displaying data...
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Pueblo

Latest News

An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Arrest affidavit: Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman allegedly confessed to killing her, hiding her body
The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting...
FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
LIVE: Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Extreme heat is causing roadways to buckle in Washington state.
Extreme heat in Washington state is causing roadways to buckle