1 killed in crash at Highway 83 and North Gate

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is closed in both directions following a deadly crash near the intersection with North Gate.

State Patrol says the crash involved an SUV and a truck, believed to have just one occupant apiece. It’s unknown which vehicle the deceased was traveling in. The second driver was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

