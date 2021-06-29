1 killed in crash at Highway 83 and North Gate
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is closed in both directions following a deadly crash near the intersection with North Gate.
State Patrol says the crash involved an SUV and a truck, believed to have just one occupant apiece. It’s unknown which vehicle the deceased was traveling in. The second driver was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
