Advertisement

1 killed in crash at Highway 83 and North Gate

One person was killed in a collision on Highway 83 near the North Gate intersection on June 29,...
One person was killed in a collision on Highway 83 near the North Gate intersection on June 29, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is closed in both directions following a deadly crash near the intersection with North Gate.

State Patrol says the crash involved an SUV and a truck, believed to have just one occupant apiece. It’s unknown which vehicle the deceased was traveling in. The second driver was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Highly-contagious Delta variant confirmed in Pueblo County
File photo.
2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning
Katrina Apodaca is suspected in the case.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Park Ranger Daryl Seder studies a computer screen displaying data...
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Pueblo

Latest News

Katrina Apodaca is suspected in the case.
Woman in custody after allegedly stealing car, eluding police, and possibly running out of gas in Colorado Springs
redwine stepfather
Redwine stepfather delivers explosive testimony in Colorado murder trial
6.29.21
Continued cool with rain chances
Officer Gordon Beesley.
Watch now on the 11 Breaking News Center: Funeral for fallen Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley.