WATCH: 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb welcomes fans back with open arms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb welcomed fans back with open arms on Sunday. Thousands of fans gathered along the stretch of road from the the Pikes Peak Gateway to Devils Playground.

HUNDREDS of fans have set up shop on the side of the mountain for the @PPIHC. They’re all geared up and ready ready to roll! 🏎🏁@KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/3K8RA0rsiC — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) June 27, 2021

This time last year fans were not allowed to watch the race in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this year organizers and fans tell 11 News they were excited to be back on America’s mountain rooting on the racers.

Fans, welcome back to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.@PPIHC pic.twitter.com/KH1Ty8Zllq — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) June 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.