WATCH: 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb welcomes fans back with open arms

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:38 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb welcomed fans back with open arms on Sunday. Thousands of fans gathered along the stretch of road from the the Pikes Peak Gateway to Devils Playground.

This time last year fans were not allowed to watch the race in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this year organizers and fans tell 11 News they were excited to be back on America’s mountain rooting on the racers.

