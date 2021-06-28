Advertisement

WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Disturbing and sickening photos that are being used in the Mark Redwine trial as evidence were released to the public recently.

WARNING: The photos contain graphic content. 11 News is choosing to not post the photos on our website, but instead provide a link to the “Cases of Interest” page run by the state.

The trial for Mark Redwine entered its second week on Monday. Prosecutors believe the father killed his 13-year-old son in 2012 over photographs. The photos showcase a person allegedly eating feces from a diaper while dressed in a diaper. Dylan’s body was found in the wilderness seven months after he was reported missing. According to the prosecutors in the trial, Mark’s son Dylan found the photos and Dylan’s brother Cory reportedly confronted his dad about them. Prosecutors believe Mark then killed his son, possibly tied to the discovery of the photos according to the prosecution.

Mark has pleaded not guilty for the murder of Dylan.

Redwine’s defense argues the photos have nothing to do with Dylan’s death. The defense also argues a wild animal could have been responsible for killing Dylan.

11 News has been streaming the trial since the beginning. You can watch a live stream at the top of this article.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT, click here to view the evidence presented.

