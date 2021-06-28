Voice of the consumer: In the wake of another tragedy, ensure your funds aren’t misused

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sadly, our state is once again mourning the loss of a police officer. Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley was killed in the line of duty on June 21. The Arvada Police Department said he was responding to a report of a suspicious incident in the Olde Town Square near the Arvada Library when he was shot and killed.

As I’ve shared with you before, scammers often try to take advantage of tragedies like this.

“Officer Gordon Beesley has been with the Arvada Police Department for 19 years,” Arvada Police Detective David Snelling wrote in a news release. “He was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer.”

Officer Beesley leaves behind his wife and two children. The Arvada Police Department says a good Samaritan, 40-year-old Johnny Hurley from Denver, was also shot and killed during the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with both the Beesley family and the victim/community member and his family,” Snelling wrote.

If you want to donate to Officer Beesley’s family, make sure your money is going to a legitimate fund and not to a fake charity set up by scammers.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the only official donation site for the fallen officer is through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. All donations made to the fund at www.cofallenhero.org will be donated to Officer Beesley’s family through July 21.

According to the donation site, “When a line of duty death occurs, the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation can assist, support and provide resources for a host agency in their effort to serve the deceased officer’s family based on their needs and wishes. Our presence allows agency members to participate in honoring their colleague without the pressure of funeral planning, allowing them an appropriate time to grieve.”

There’s also a fundraising page set up for Johnny Hurley’s family. We have a link to it on www.kktv.com. Click the red ‘Find It’ tab on the right side of the screen.\

Anytime you want to donate to a charity, it’s important to do your research.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says you should be suspicious of any unsolicited calls claiming to be collecting money for a cause.

“Callers often use intimidation tactics or try to make you feel guilty about not supporting their cause. Don’t fall for it! It’s all a way to get your credit card information and a donation,” the BBB said in a news release.

The BBB recommends you ask for documentation on how much of the contribution will be used for program services and how much will go for fundraising and management expenses. You can also look charities up on www.Give.org. If an organization does not show up on that website, the BBB said it does not mean it’s not a real charity, but it can be a warning that you need to do more investigating before you give.

You can report scams to the BBB at www.BBB.org/ScamTracker. You can also report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office by calling 800-222-4444 or visiting www.StopFraudColorado.gov.

