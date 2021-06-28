Advertisement

US judge: Rep. Boebert can block people on personal Twitter

In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. A federal judge has ruled the Boebert does not have to unblock former Colorado state Rep. Bri Buentello, a Democrat, from her personal Twitter account. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico said last week that Boebart didn't violate Beuntello's free speech rights because Buentello was blocked from Boebert's personal Twitter account, not a government account.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert does not have to unblock a former Democratic Colorado state lawmaker from her personal Twitter account.

District Court Judge Daniel Domenico said last week that Boebert didn’t violate the free speech rights of former state Rep. Bri Buentello because Buentello was blocked from Boebert’s personal Twitter, not a government account.

Buentello was blocked by Boebert after Buentello called for Boebert’s recall following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Buentello’s lawyers argued it was unlawful for Boebert to block constituents because she uses her personal Twitter account to share official policy positions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Springs police and medical personnel responded to the Country Suites near Hancock Expressway...
Man dies in pool area at Colorado Springs hotel
Firefighters say the blaze has spread to several units at the south Colorado Springs storage...
Police: Fireworks catch fire at Springs storage facility; blaze damages 50+ units
Firefighters respond to afternoon fire at Montebello Gardens Apartment complex in northeast...
Apartment fire leads to multiple rescues in northeast Colorado Springs
Two people walked away from the crash after a small aircraft went down in eastern El Paso...
Minor injuries reported after plane crashes east of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting at the Super 8 near East Fountain...
Police investigate shooting that left one woman dead Saturday morning

Latest News

The Glenwood Canyon area dealt with two mudslides over the weekend of June 26-27, 2021. The...
Eastbound I-70 back open while westbound remains closed due to mudslide near Glenwood Canyon
The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some coastal areas.
Tropical Storm Danny strengthens as it nears South Carolina
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Park Ranger Daryl Seder studies a computer screen displaying data...
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Pueblo
Zane Kahin will serve as the official Chief Taste Tester and Chief Growing Officer.
Send us pics of your adorable baby in honor of the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby being named!
A Colorado Springs man shared surveillance video of someone stealing his catalytic converter.
WATCH: Suspects caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in Colorado Springs