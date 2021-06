Send us pics of your adorable baby in honor of the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby being named!

(KKTV) - The 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby is a little guy from Florida!

The new Gerber Spokesbaby is the first-ever “Chief Growing Officer” for Gerber. He was born Feb. 3.

“Zane is a little comedian – he loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing,” a release from Gerber reads. “His cheerful attitude, captivating giggles, and playful smile can light up any room!”

